Russia to Work With Whoever Assumes US Presidency on January 20 - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia will work with the US administration that will be in power after January 20, when the president is to be inaugurated, and does not have any opinion on the delays in transfer of power in the US, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

The US presidential election took place on November 3. Major US media declared Democratic challenger Joe Biden the winner based on existing tally. A number of foreign leaders have congratulated him on the victory.

"No opnion. For us, it's like weather, this does not concern us," Ryabkov said on the sidelines of Valday discussion club regarding the delay.

"Sooner or later, our partners in the US will handle the situation. As we have said repeatedly, we will cooperate and interact with the administration, with the presdient who will be in power, will come to power or remain in power after January 20, 2021," Ryabkov added.

Russia did not get in contact with Biden's presiential campaign, Ryabkov said.

"There were no contacts with Biden's team based on the negative experience with the team of the presidential candidate in 2016," Ryabkov said.