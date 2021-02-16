Russia, Togo Agree to Develop Cooperation in Energy, Natural Resources Sectors - Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russia and Togo have agreed to develop cooperation in the energy sphere, natural resources sector and agriculture among other areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after a meeting with his Togolese counterpart, Robert Dussey.

"We have a mutual desire to intensify and deepen the whole range of our relations, including trade, economic and investment contacts.

We agreed to look for specific opportunities for joint projects in such areas as energy, natural resources, infrastructure, transport, and agriculture," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Dussey is currently on a working visit to St. Petersburg.

Hours before his talks with Lavrov, Dussey told Sputnik that Togo wants assistance from Russia in its agriculture reform and the digitalization of its economy. The West African nation is also in talks with Russia to acquire the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.