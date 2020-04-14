Russia Took Effective, Timely Measures Against Spread of COVID-19 - Chinese Medical Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and Moscow have taken timely and effective measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection, a medical expert, who arrived in Russia as part of a delegation from China, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russia and Moscow have taken timely and effective measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection, a medical expert, who arrived in Russia as part of a delegation from China, told Sputnik.

The Chinese medical experts believe that the media also behaved correctly in this situation, according to Kaili Wang, the head of the Heilongjiang Provincial Center for Disease Control.

The Chinese experts speak to their Russian colleagues and share their experience but they cannot treat patients or provide opinion on diagnoses, the authorities of the Heilongjiang province said.