Russia Took Unprecedented Measures To Support Economy Through COVID-19 Pandemic - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia took unprecedented measures to support its economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, saving 5 million jobs in the process, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during the address to the Federal Assembly.

 "Last year, we directed unprecedented resources to support the economy. We saved over 5 million jobs also due to the [program] of soft loans to pay salaries. I want to draw your attention to the fact that this program worked because the business showed responsibility," he said.

The president added that Russia's corporate sector is set to register all-time record profit in 2021 despite economic challenges.

