Open Menu

Russia Toughens Sentence For Critical Academic To 5 Years In Jail: News Agencies

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Russia toughens sentence for critical academic to 5 years in jail: news agencies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A Russian military appeal court on Tuesday toughened a sentence for a left-wing academic who criticised Moscow's Ukraine offensive, Boris Kagarlitsky, from a fine to five years in prison.

The new sentence came two months after the prominent sociologist and Marxist thinker was fined 600,000 rubles (around $6,570) for denigrating the Kremlin's military campaign on social media.

The fine was seen as a surprising and rarer form of punishment for Kagarlitsky -- charged with "justifying terrorism" -- during Moscow's massive crackdown on dissent.

Russian news agencies quoted a judge in the Moscow region court ruling to "change the sentence and give Kagarlitsky a punishment in the form of five years in a penal colony".

Kagarlitsky was arrested in July 2023 after he made a comment on social media alleging that a Ukrainian attack on Moscow's Crimea bridge was "more or less understandable".

The 65-year-old is a well-known academic who has written extensively on Russian society and leftist political history.

He taught at Moscow's Higher school of Economics -- once a university that was seen as a bastion of liberal thinking.

Russia declared Kagarlitsky a "foreign agent" in 2022.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Fine July From Court

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

35 minutes ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

59 minutes ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

3 hours ago
  

 

3 hours ago
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

19 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

20 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

20 hours ago

More Stories From World