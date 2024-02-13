Russia toughens sentence for critical academic to 5 years in jail: news agencies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A Russian military appeal court on Tuesday toughened a sentence for a left-wing academic who criticised Moscow's Ukraine offensive, Boris Kagarlitsky, from a fine to five years in prison.

The new sentence came two months after the prominent sociologist and Marxist thinker was fined 600,000 rubles (around $6,570) for denigrating the Kremlin's military campaign on social media.

The fine was seen as a surprising and rarer form of punishment for Kagarlitsky -- charged with "justifying terrorism" -- during Moscow's massive crackdown on dissent.

Russian news agencies quoted a judge in the Moscow region court ruling to "change the sentence and give Kagarlitsky a punishment in the form of five years in a penal colony".

Kagarlitsky was arrested in July 2023 after he made a comment on social media alleging that a Ukrainian attack on Moscow's Crimea bridge was "more or less understandable".

The 65-year-old is a well-known academic who has written extensively on Russian society and leftist political history.

He taught at Moscow's Higher school of Economics -- once a university that was seen as a bastion of liberal thinking.

Russia declared Kagarlitsky a "foreign agent" in 2022.