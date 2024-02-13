Russia Toughens Sentence For Critical Academic To 5 Years In Jail: News Agencies
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A Russian military appeal court on Tuesday toughened a sentence for a left-wing academic who criticised Moscow's Ukraine offensive, Boris Kagarlitsky, from a fine to five years in prison.
The new sentence came two months after the prominent sociologist and Marxist thinker was fined 600,000 rubles (around $6,570) for denigrating the Kremlin's military campaign on social media.
The fine was seen as a surprising and rarer form of punishment for Kagarlitsky -- charged with "justifying terrorism" -- during Moscow's massive crackdown on dissent.
Russian news agencies quoted a judge in the Moscow region court ruling to "change the sentence and give Kagarlitsky a punishment in the form of five years in a penal colony".
Kagarlitsky was arrested in July 2023 after he made a comment on social media alleging that a Ukrainian attack on Moscow's Crimea bridge was "more or less understandable".
The 65-year-old is a well-known academic who has written extensively on Russian society and leftist political history.
He taught at Moscow's Higher school of Economics -- once a university that was seen as a bastion of liberal thinking.
Russia declared Kagarlitsky a "foreign agent" in 2022.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
More Stories From World
-
Chinese customs to build biosecurity monitoring, early warning platform8 minutes ago
-
Chinese film market starts 2024 with stronger Spring Festival performance8 minutes ago
-
Australia's New South Wales warns of rising cryptosporidiosis cases8 minutes ago
-
Russia declares Estonian PM Kaja Kallas 'wanted'8 minutes ago
-
China's automobile manufacturing sector logs steady expansion in 20238 minutes ago
-
Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales soar in January8 minutes ago
-
Senegal protest march over vote delay postponed48 minutes ago
-
Pressure mounts on Israel for Gaza ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Indian police fire tear gas as protesting farmers march to capital1 hour ago
-
Senegal bans march to protest delayed presidential vote: organiser2 hours ago
-
China urges Israel to immediately stop military operation in Rafah2 hours ago
-
Global stocks mixed ahead of inflation data2 hours ago