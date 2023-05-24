UrduPoint.com

Russia Trained 5,000 Specialists For Use Of High-Tech Military Equipment - Shoigu

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia has trained about 5,000 specialists for the use of high-tech military equipment like the Т-90АМ tanks, BMP-2 and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as different UAVs, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, more than 120,000 military have been trained.

More than 21,000 specialists have been trained directly for groups of troops and newly formed formations and military units, including about 5,000 for the use of such high-tech samples as T-90M 'Breakthrough' tanks, BMP-2M with the Berezhok combat module, BMP-3, as well as various unmanned aerial vehicle complexes," Shoigu said at a ministerial meeting.

Training programs need to be adjusted taking into account the experience of the special military operation, the minister underscored.

