Russia Training Belarusian Combat Aircraft Crews in Response to NATO - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Russia's training of crews of Belarusian combat aircraft, which have been converted to use special ammunition, is a symmetrical response to NATO's activities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik on Saturday.

"During Russian President Vladimir Putin's working visit to Minsk on December 19, a decision was made to provide training for the crews of combat aircraft converted for the possible use of ammunition with a special warhead," Galuzin said.

The official specified that the United States with its NATO allies have been carrying out similar activities for decades.

"This particular case is also about a symmetrical response of Russia and Belarus to unfriendly steps of the alliance member states," Galuzin emphasized.