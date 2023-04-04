Russia Transferred Iskander Missile System to Belarusian Armed Forces - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russia transferred the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system that is capable of using nuclear missiles to the Belarusian armed forces, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The Iskander-M tactical missile system has been transferred to the armed forces of Belarus. This system can use missiles of both conventional and nuclear variants," Shoigu said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces.

Training of Belarusian units on the use of the missile system to protect the Union State has begun at one of the training grounds in Russia on April 3, the minister added.