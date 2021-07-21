UrduPoint.com
Russia Transfers To India Commercial Offer To Supply 21 MiG-29 Fighters - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:40 AM

ZHUKOVSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia has handed over to India a commercial offer to deliver 21 MiG-29 fighters, Valeria Reshetnikova, a spokeswoman for Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said.

India's council for defense purchases approved last year the acquisition of 21 Russia's MiG-29 fighters, among other aircraft. The Russian federal service said in February that the Indian government also decided in favor of purchasing the aircraft, adding the Indian air force is now set to make a decision on relevant bidding procedures.

"The Indian Air Force staff received a tender request for the supply of 21 aircraft in 2021. The Russian side has transferred to Indian partners the commercial offer that is now being considered by the customer," Reshetnikova told reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the MAKS-2021 international aerospace show.

The international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow Region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.

