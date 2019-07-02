Russia Transport Ministry Expects Problem With Flights to Czech Republic to Be Solved Soon

The Czech Republic has violated the Czech-Russian air traffic agreement by revoking permits for Russian airlines' flights to the country, but the situation is expected to be resolved soon, since bilateral negotiations are underway, the press service of the Russian Transport Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

The decision has urged Russia's carriers Aeroflot, Ural Airlines and Pobeda to suspend flights to the Czech Republic. According to a source familiar with the situation, the Czech Republic has made the decision because it has failed to reach agreement with Russian aviation agencies on Czech Airlines' flights between Prague and Seoul via Trans-Siberian routes.

"These actions of the Czech aviation authorities violate the agreement on air traffic between our countries. Negotiations between Russian and Czech aviation authorities continue. The [Russian] Transport Ministry expects that the matter will be resolved in the shortest possible time," the Russian Transport Ministry's press service said.