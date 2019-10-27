UrduPoint.com
Russia 'Treated Us Great,'Opened Air Space For Operation Against IS' Baghdadi - Trump

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Russia 'Treated Us Great,'Opened Air Space for Operation Against IS' Baghdadi - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Russia "treated great" the US troops going after Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia), by opening the air space under Moscow's control in Syria for the US helicopters.

"A big part of the trip that was of great danger was the ... approximately an hour and 10-minute flight, and we were flying over very very dangerous territory. In fact, some of our leaders said that that could be the most dangerous flying-in and flying-out," Trump said, adding that "there was a chance that we would have met an unbelievable fire.

"

According to the US president, the US sent a total of eight helicopters to conduct the operation.

"Russia treated us great, they opened up, we had a fly over certain Russia-held areas. Russia was great," Trump said.

"You have to understand, they did not know what we were doing and where we were going exactly, but the ISIS fighters are hated as much by Russia and some of these other countries as they are by us," Trump added.

