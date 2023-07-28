Open Menu

Russia Treats Africa's Plan On Ukraine With Respect - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Russia Treats Africa's Plan on Ukraine With Respect - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia treats Africa's plans on conflict resolution in Ukraine with respect as this is an acute crisis, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Russia-Africa forum.

"Let's take, for example, the initiative of a number of African states to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. This is an acute problem, we do not avoid discussing it.

This in itself says a lot, because before any intermediary missions were monopolized exclusively by countries with the so-called developed democracy. Not anymore, now Africa is also ready to help in solving problems that seem to be outside the zone of its Primary interests. We respect your initiatives and consider them carefully," Putin said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Ukraine Russia Democracy Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg July Media Event From

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

27 minutes ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

47 minutes ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World