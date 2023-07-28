ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia treats Africa's plans on conflict resolution in Ukraine with respect as this is an acute crisis, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Russia-Africa forum.

"Let's take, for example, the initiative of a number of African states to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. This is an acute problem, we do not avoid discussing it.

This in itself says a lot, because before any intermediary missions were monopolized exclusively by countries with the so-called developed democracy. Not anymore, now Africa is also ready to help in solving problems that seem to be outside the zone of its Primary interests. We respect your initiatives and consider them carefully," Putin said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.