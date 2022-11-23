UrduPoint.com

Russia Tried To Convince Turkey To REfrain From Conducting Operation In Syria - Envoy

November 23, 2022

Russia Tried to Convince Turkey to rEfrain From Conducting Operation in Syria - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) At the talks in Astana, Russia tried to convince Turkey to refrain from conducting an operation, which could lead to an escalation in the entire middle East, Russian special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Wednesday.

"We used the Astana platform to have very detailed conversations with our Turkish colleagues and try to convince them to refrain from conducting full-scale ground operations.

We continue to believe that in this case there could be a serious escalation of violence, not only in the region of northeast Syria, on the territory of Syria itself, but also in the Middle East region as a whole," he said during a press conference following the results of the 19th international meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

Moscow hopes that Ankara will hear the call to refrain from the operation in Syria and will try to help in solving the Kurdish issue, Lavrentyev said.

