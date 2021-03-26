UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Trolls Suez Canal With Northern 'alternative'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:46 AM

Russia trolls Suez Canal with northern 'alternative'

Russia cheekily pushed the Northern Sea Route Thursday as an "alternative" to Egypt's Suez Canal after a huge container ship blocked the busy shipping lane

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia cheekily pushed the Northern Sea Route Thursday as an "alternative" to Egypt's Suez Canal after a huge container ship blocked the busy shipping lane.

President Vladimir Putin has long promoted the passage along the country's Siberian coast as a rival to the Suez Canal, and Russia seized on the Egyptian route's traffic jam to play it up again.

The Japanese-owned, Panama-flagged MV Ever Given got stuck Tuesday during a sandstorm, blocking the waterway that connects the Mediterranean with the Red Sea and which handles more than 10 percent of global maritime trade.

Russia's nuclear agency Rosatom on Thursday gave three tongue-in-cheek reasons "to consider Northern Sea Route as a viable alternative to the Suez Canal Route".

The first reason, Rosatom said on its English-language Twitter account, was that the Arctic passage provides "way more space to draw peculiar pictures using your giant ships".

Rosatom included a link to a news article that reported that a tracking map showed the giant ship had made the shape of male genitals before becoming stuck.

If ships get stuck in the Northern Sea Route, it would send ice-breakers to help dislodge them, said the state nuclear agency, which is the passage's official infrastructure operator.

Rosatom also posted an animated image from the "Austin Powers" series depicting its main character stuck in a shuttle car reversing back and forth in a narrow tunnel -- photoshopped with the Panama-flagged vessel.

"You might get stuck in the Suez Canal for days," the nuclear agency said.

A Dutch salvage firm that has sent experts to help move the Suez ship said Wednesday that recovering it could take days or weeks.

Russia has invested heavily in the development of the Northern Sea Route that allows ships to cut the journey to Asian ports by 15 days compared with the conventional route through the Suez Canal.

As the route becomes increasingly free of ice, Moscow is planning to use it to export oil and gas to overseas markets.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Egypt Twitter Nuclear Oil Car Traffic Suez Male Vladimir Putin Austin Gas Market From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

49 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

1 hour ago

Next US Senate Session Sure to See Progress on Gun ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Says Economic Forecasters Expect US GPD to G ..

2 minutes ago

Blinken in Call With Yemen's Prime Minister Stress ..

2 minutes ago

UK lobbying watchdog probes ex-PM Cameron over Gre ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.