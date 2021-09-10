Russia Trusts All Afghan Frozen Assets Will Be Made Available - Nebenzia
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:50 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Moscow hopes that access to all Afghanistan's frozen assets will be made available, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Thursday.
"We trust that access to all frozen Afghan assets will be made available. This is in the interest of the Afghan people," Nebenzia said.