UrduPoint.com

Russia Trusts All Afghan Frozen Assets Will Be Made Available - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

Russia Trusts All Afghan Frozen Assets Will Be Made Available - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Moscow hopes that access to all Afghanistan's frozen assets will be made available, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"We trust that access to all frozen Afghan assets will be made available. This is in the interest of the Afghan people," Nebenzia said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Moscow Russia All

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

2 hours ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

1 hour ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

1 hour ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

1 hour ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

1 hour ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.