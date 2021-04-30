UrduPoint.com
Russia Trusts Deeds, Not US Claims About Desire To Normalize Relations - Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:57 PM

Russia Trusts Deeds, Not US Claims About Desire to Normalize Relations - Security Council

Russia respects US announcements of intention to normalize the bilateral relations but still prefers to trust deeds, not words, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said, commenting on US President Joe Biden's claim made in a recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russia respects US announcements of intention to normalize the bilateral relations but still prefers to trust deeds, not words, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said, commenting on US President Joe Biden's claim made in a recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We respect such statements of our US partners, but we prefer to trust deeds, not words," Patrushev said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Commenting on the recently introduced new US sanctions on Russia, the security council chief expressed the belief that "each similar escapade leaves less and less real opportunities for cooperation with the United States.

"

According to Patrushev, trust is the main component of bilateral relations between countries.

"When partners assure us of their readiness to establish constructive dialogue and then immediately declare that they will implement unfriendly measures against us anyway, this can hardly be regarded as a promising signal. At the same time, we are still ready to establish equitable and constructive cooperation," Patrushev added.

