Russia Trying To Work With Germany On Navalny's Situation, But Sees No Response - Kremlin

Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:48 PM

Russia is trying to work with Germany on the situation of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, but does not see any response, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

"Russia is trying to work with Germany, Russia is trying to share the information and get some information, is ready to exchange it, Russian doctors offered this, but, unfortunately, we are not seeing any response on part of our German colleagues.

But we hope it will happen," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Russia was ready to cooperate with Germany on Navalny's case.

