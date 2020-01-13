UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Turkey 2+2 Talks On Libya Start In Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:36 PM

Russia-Turkey 2+2 Talks on Libya Start in Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

Libya crisis settlement negotiations between Russia's and Turkey's foreign and defense ministers have started in Moscow, and representatives of the Libyan conflicting parties will join them later, since they have already arrived in the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Libya crisis settlement negotiations between Russia's and Turkey's foreign and defense ministers have started in Moscow, and representatives of the Libyan conflicting parties will join them later, since they have already arrived in the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

Libya's Government of National Accord Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj will hold a meeting with Libyan National Army commander Halifa Khaftar in Moscow later in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier in the day.

"In accordance with the agreements that Russian and Turkish presidents have reached in Istanbul, the Russian-Turkish meeting on the Libyan crisis settlement at the level of heads of foreign and defense ministries has started in the Foreign Ministry's Reception House. Representatives of the Libyan sides have arrived and will soon join the talks," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Moscow Russia Turkey Facebook Istanbul Libya Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chief Financial Off ..

1 minute ago

World Bank forecasts Sri Lanka's growth at 3.3 pct ..

1 minute ago

Defending Champ Matloob Ahmed wins 9th R.D. Habib ..

1 minute ago

Mani to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) presiden ..

1 minute ago

Karazai asks Nawaz Sharif to fully support JUI-F C ..

35 minutes ago

FINA Champions Swim Series kicks off in Shenzhen

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.