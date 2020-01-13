Russia-Turkey 2+2 Talks on Libya Start in Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Libya crisis settlement negotiations between Russia's and Turkey's foreign and defense ministers have started in Moscow, and representatives of the Libyan conflicting parties will join them later, since they have already arrived in the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

Libya's Government of National Accord Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj will hold a meeting with Libyan National Army commander Halifa Khaftar in Moscow later in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier in the day.

"In accordance with the agreements that Russian and Turkish presidents have reached in Istanbul, the Russian-Turkish meeting on the Libyan crisis settlement at the level of heads of foreign and defense ministries has started in the Foreign Ministry's Reception House. Representatives of the Libyan sides have arrived and will soon join the talks," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.