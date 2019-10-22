Russia, Turkey Adopt Memorandum on Situation in Syria Following Putin-Erdogan Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and Turkey have adopted a joint memorandum of understanding after the talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi

The memorandum stipulated that Moscow and Ankara agreed to deploy the Russian military police and units of the Syrian army in zone of the Turkish operation in Syria starting from Wednesday.

"Starting 12:00 noon [09:00 GMT] of October 23, 2019, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will enter the Syrian side of the Turkish-Syrian border, outside the area of Operation Peace Spring, to facilitate the removal of YPG [Kurdish People's Protection Units] elements and their weapons to the depth of 30 km [18.

6 miles] from the Turkish-Syrian border, which should be finalized in 150 hours," the document said.

The document added that the parties also agreed on the joint patrolling in the zone near the territory of Turkey's military operation in Syria.

"At that moment, joint Russian-Turkish patrols will start in the west and the east of the area of Operation Peace Spring with a depth of 10 km, except Qamishli city," the memorandum said.