Russia, Turkey Agree on Delivery of S-400 Second Shipment - Turkish Defense Official

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russia and Turkey have agreed in principle on the second shipment of the S-400 air defense systems, the head of the Turkish defense industry secretariat, Ismail Demir, said Monday.

The first shipment was delivered to Turkey in 2019.

"We have an agreement in principle on the delivery of the second shipment of S-400. There are some technical issues left, on the transfer of technologies, details of joint production, road map," Demir told the NTV broadcaster in an interview.

According to the official, Turkey intends to use S-400 despite a delay caused by the coronavirus.