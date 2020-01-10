Russia, Turkey Agree On Idlib Ceasefire Starting Sunday - Turkish Defense Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:54 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Moscow and Ankara have agreed on introducing ceasefire in Syria's Idlib starting at 00:01 on January 12, local time, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday.
"Turkey and Russia agreed to introduce a ceasefire in de-escalation zone in Idlib to stop air and land attacks, prevent new migration flows and help normalize life.
In this regard, the ceasefire will be announced starting 00:01 January 12," the ministry said in a statement.