UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey Agree On Idlib Ceasefire Starting Sunday - Turkish Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:54 PM

Russia, Turkey Agree on Idlib Ceasefire Starting Sunday - Turkish Defense Ministry

Moscow and Ankara have agreed on introducing ceasefire in Syria's Idlib starting at 00:01 on January 12, local time, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Moscow and Ankara have agreed on introducing ceasefire in Syria's Idlib starting at 00:01 on January 12, local time, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Turkey and Russia agreed to introduce a ceasefire in de-escalation zone in Idlib to stop air and land attacks, prevent new migration flows and help normalize life.

In this regard, the ceasefire will be announced starting 00:01 January 12," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Idlib Ankara January

Recent Stories

Senior Russian Lawmaker to Hold Talks With Iran's ..

2 minutes ago

Argentine Authorities Plan to Repeal Decree Author ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Military Jets Breach Greek Airspace Over A ..

2 minutes ago

President, Prime Minister strongly condemn Quetta ..

2 minutes ago

Pulisic injury deals blow to Chelsea

8 minutes ago

Peterhansel takes stage but Sainz retains Dakar le ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.