Russia, Turkey Agree on Joint Document on De-escalation in Syria - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russia and Turkey agreed on a joint document on the de-escalation of tensions in Syria on Thursday, following a six-hour-long meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Following the results of our negotiations, we agreed on a joint document, its provisions will be announced by the foreign ministers. It sets out the decisions that we, together with Turkish President Erdogan, agreed upon during today's consultations that lasted more than six hours," Putin said during a press conference.