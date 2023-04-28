UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey Agree On New Payment System For Russian Tourists - Reports

Published April 28, 2023

Russia, Turkey Agree on New Payment System for Russian Tourists - Reports

Russia and Turkey reached agreement on a new payment system for Russian tourists, Turkish media reported on Friday, citing sources

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russia and Turkey reached agreement on a new payment system for Russian tourists, Turkish media reported on Friday, citing sources.

Earlier in April, Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said that Russia's regulator was developing a new payment system, an alternative to MIR, in cooperation with a number of countries, including Turkey.

Russian tourists will be able to access their bank accounts by means of a debit card, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported, providing no further details.

Many countries, including Turkey, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, have stopped accepting Mir after the US Treasury Department said that it would impose sanctions against financial institutions supporting the Mir payment system in mid-September.

