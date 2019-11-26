Russia, Turkey Agree on Technical Side of S-400 Warrant, Discuss Finance - Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russia will deliver to Turkey a second regiment of the S-400 missile systems under a warrant, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia has already delivered to Turkey four S-400 battalions worth $2.5 billion Dollars this year.

"As for the new warrant, this is about the second regimental batch.

We have provided the Turkish side with a technical requirement specification for the third stage of work [third S-400 batch]," Mikheev said.

According to him, the specification envisions partial localization of S-400 elements production, while it is premature yet to reveal any other details.

"It can be noted that we have resolved all the technical matters with the Turkish side and are now discussing finance," Mikheev added.