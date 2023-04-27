UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey Agree To Boost Air Traffic Between Countries - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Russia and Turkey will increase the air traffic between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"Last year, over 5 million Russian citizens visited Turkey. Of course, it is important to provide favorable conditions for traveling between the two countries.

And in this context, we have agreed on boosting the air traffic between our countries," Putin said.

Turkish resorts are very popular with Russian tourists, the Russian president added.

Earlier in the day, Putin participated via video conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the fuel loading ceremony at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, a huge joint project, implemented under the intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Turkey signed in 2010.

The facility is Turkey's first nuclear power plant.

