Russia, Turkey Agree To Boost Flights - Russian Transport Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Russia and Turkey agreed to increase the number of flights between the two countries, allowing Russian air carriers to operate over 720 flights between the two countries each week, matched with 629 flights by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Transport Ministry told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and Turkey will increase passenger air traffic between the two countries.

"Russia and Turkey have agreed to increase the volume of air traffic ... Now Russian airlines are scheduled to perform more than 720 flights a week on 62 routes. Turkish carriers have agreed on regular flights between Russia and Turkey on 37 routes with a frequency of 629 flights a week in the IATA (International Air Transport Association) season of 'Summer 2023,'" the ministry said.

To implement the agreements reached at the high level between Russia and Turkey, Russian air traffic authorities approved the applications from Turkish airlines for additional flights to Russia, amounting to 49 flights per week. The number of flights operated by Russian air carriers to Turkey grew 1.5 times in the summer of 2023 compared to the same period last year, the ministry said.

In particular, there will be 21 flights on Istanbul-Moscow and Antalya-Moscow routes each, 14 flights per day on routes Istanbul-Saint Petersburg, Antalya-Saint Peteresburg, Antalya-Kazan, Antalya-Yekaterinburg, with seven flights per day from Antalya to Saratov.

