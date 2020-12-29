Russia, Turkey Agree to Continue Supporting Stabilization Process in Libya - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia and Turkey have agreed to continue working together toward stabilization of the situation in Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We have agreed to continue to facilitate normalization of the situation in Libya in every possible way via a comprehensive intra-Libyan dialogue that includes all key political forces and representatives of all three historical regions of Libya," Lavrov said after holding talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.