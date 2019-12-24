Russia, Turkey Agree to Cooperate on Prompt Settlement of Libyan Crisis - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russia and Turkey agreed to cooperate on the prompt settlement of the Libyan crisis, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the two sides held consultations in the Russian Foreign Ministry on the matter.

"Russia's delegation was headed by Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, while Turkey's was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal. Following the talks, both sides agreed to continue contacts on the Libyan issue, including possibly cooperating on the prompt settlement of the crisis in [the Middle Eastern] country," the foreign ministry said in a statement.