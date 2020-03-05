Russia, Turkey Agree to Prevent Further Escalation of Humanitarian Situation in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russia and Turkey have stressed the need to prevent further aggravation of the humanitarian situation in Syria, according to the final agreement reached during the meeting of the two countries' leaders on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a joint document on the de-escalation of tensions in Syria following a six-hour-long meeting in Moscow.

"[Russia and Turkey stressed] the importance of prevention of further deterioration of humanitarian situation, protection of civilians and ensuring humanitarian assistance to all Syrians in need without preconditions and discrimination as well as prevention of displacement of people and facilitation of safe and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their original places of residence in Syria," the agreement read.