UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey Agree To Prevent Further Escalation Of Humanitarian Situation In Syria

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russia, Turkey Agree to Prevent Further Escalation of Humanitarian Situation in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russia and Turkey have stressed the need to prevent further aggravation of the humanitarian situation in Syria, according to the final agreement reached during the meeting of the two countries' leaders on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a joint document on the de-escalation of tensions in Syria following a six-hour-long meeting in Moscow.

"[Russia and Turkey stressed] the importance of prevention of further deterioration of humanitarian situation, protection of civilians and ensuring humanitarian assistance to all Syrians in need without preconditions and discrimination as well as prevention of displacement of people and facilitation of safe and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their original places of residence in Syria," the agreement read.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan All Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Merit, transparency crucial for development of sec ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Hopes Agreements Reached With Erdogan Will H ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Cancels St. Petersburg Economic Forum Amid ..

3 minutes ago

Assad Says Does Not Rule Out Restoring Ties With T ..

6 minutes ago

Current agreement with IMF to be last one: Asad Um ..

6 minutes ago

Top S. Korean Diplomat Ready to Help N. Korea If N ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.