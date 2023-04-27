Russia, Turkey Agree to Stimulate Trade Growth - Putin

Russia and Turkey have agreed to deepen economic and trade cooperation, as well as to stimulate trade growth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia and Turkey have agreed to deepen economic and trade cooperation, as well as to stimulate trade growth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The main thing is that we agreed ... to further deepen cooperation in the economy and trade, to stimulate the progressive growth of bilateral trade," Putin said in his video address at the nuclear fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.