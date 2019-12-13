Russia-Turkey Agreement on S-400 Joint Production to Be Signed by April 2020 - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

The supply of the second battalion of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey supposes joint production and transfer of technologies, a contract on this is to be signed by April 2020, a Sputnik source in the Turkish defense industry said Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The supply of the second battalion of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey supposes joint production and transfer of technologies, a contract on this is to be signed by April 2020 , a Sputnik source in the Turkish defense industry said Friday.

"The agreement with Russia on the purchase of S-400 includes two battalions. The first of them has already been delivered. Now training is in progress, and in April next year, the systems will be fully mounted. The agreement does not envisage joint production and transfer of technologies for this battalion; the systems came to Turkey completely manufactured in Russia," the source said.

According to him, the negotiations that are ongoing regarding joint production concern the second battaion of the S-400.

"The contract on its supply has been signed, the talks concern not the purchase, but the joint production and transfer of technologies. Talks have been ongoing for a long time, the parties can't be unable to agree. Nobody can name the exact date of signing the agreement on joint production, but this should happen before April next year," the source said.