Russia-Turkey Agreement on Safe Zone in Syria Being Implemented - Lavrentyev

The Russia-Turkey agreement on the safe zone in Syria is being implemented, the situation in northern Syria has stabilized, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The Russia-Turkey agreement on the safe zone in Syria is being implemented, the situation in northern Syria has stabilized, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday.

"We are happy to emphasize, and the Turkish party has acknowledged it, that the agreements between the two presidents that were achieved on October 22, 2019 on the creation of the safe zone in the northeast of Syria after the Turkish operation Peace Spring.. are being implemented. So the situation has been stabilized almost along the entire contact line," Lavrentyev said.

Translation was provided by Ruptly.