UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Turkey Agreement On Safe Zone In Syria Being Implemented - Lavrentyev

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

Russia-Turkey Agreement on Safe Zone in Syria Being Implemented - Lavrentyev

The Russia-Turkey agreement on the safe zone in Syria is being implemented, the situation in northern Syria has stabilized, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The Russia-Turkey agreement on the safe zone in Syria is being implemented, the situation in northern Syria has stabilized, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday.

"We are happy to emphasize, and the Turkish party has acknowledged it, that the agreements between the two presidents that were achieved on October 22, 2019 on the creation of the safe zone in the northeast of Syria after the Turkish operation Peace Spring.. are being implemented. So the situation has been stabilized almost along the entire contact line," Lavrentyev said.

Translation was provided by Ruptly.

Related Topics

Syria Russia October December 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch c ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Hosts 7th Islamic Conference of Health Ministe ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai organisations join forces to launch new libr ..

13 minutes ago

Toilet in US Segment of ISS Breaks Down for Second ..

4 minutes ago

Syrian Military Downs Explosive-Laden Drone in Ham ..

4 minutes ago

Syria's Strategic M4 Highway Between Al-Hasakah, A ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.