Russia-Turkey Agreement on Syria Temporary, Based on Today's Realities - Assad

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russia reached an agreement with Turkey on northeastern Syria based on today's realities and these are temporary in nature, Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Thursday.

"Russia proceeds from the sovereignty of Syria and the integrity of its territories, and this policy has not changed, but at the same time, Russia's policy is connected with modern realities. The Russian-Turkish treaty is temporary and not permanent. And we must distinguish final and strategic goals from tactics," Assad said in an interview with state television channels.

The Syrian president noted that Moscow was not part of the agreements of Ankara and Washington.

"Russian agreements have always been announced, and there is nothing hidden in Russian politics, and this is very positive for us," he said.

Speaking about the militants in Idlib, Assad emphasized that they have only two ways if they do not leave for Turkey. The first way is to lay down arms and go through the rehabilitation process under the reconciliation program, the second option is war.

"Neither we nor they have any other choice. These are the only two options," Assad stressed.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to clear the border area of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militia, labeled as terrorists by Ankara. The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a memorandum on October 22 in Sochi. According to the agreement, comprising 10 clauses, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia, whom Ankara views as terrorists, from the 18-mile safe-zone on the Syria-Turkish border within 150 hours, and Ankara and Moscow have started joint patrols.

