Russia-Turkey Agreements on Joint Patrols in Syria Indefinite - Vershinin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Arrangements between Russia and Turkey on joint patrols along the Turkish-Syrian border in northeastern Syria are indefinite, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Since the deadlines have not been set, then the lack of deadlines means that they [the agreements have no time limitations at this point," Vershinin said, answering a question about the timeframe for Russian-Turkish patrols in northeastern Syria.

�Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on Tuesday in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates that within 150 hours Kurdish militia would be withdrawn to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.

6 miles) from the border with Turkey to the west and east of the Operation Peace Spring zone.

In addition, starting from midday on October 23, units of the Russian military police and the Syrian border service will be deployed on the Syrian side of the Syrian-Turkish border to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish forces and their weaponry from the border.

After that, the Russian and Turkish military will begin joint patrols to a depth of 10 kilometers from the Syria-Turkish border to the west and east of the Operation Peace Spring zone, except for the city of Qamishli.