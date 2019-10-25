Russia-Turkey Agreements on Syria Meet Interests of European Countries - Peskov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The agreements between Russia and Turkey on Syria meet the interests of the European countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"This is also, in theory, in the interests of the same Europeans, because the border is protected from the infiltration of terrorist elements, while Turkey's security is ensured, and by this we prevent the flow of refugees, which can subsequently proceed towards Europe.

Therefore, Europe can and should be satisfied," Peskov told reporters.

I regard to the share of Russia and Turkey in initiatives contained in the memorandum on Syria, the Kremlin spokesman said: "This is a joint work, and in this situation, of course, we can only talk about a mutually-acceptable solution, which was (done) to satisfy both parties, and in fact it should also satisfy all the other parties that are involved."