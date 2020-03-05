Russia, Turkey Always Manage to Find Common Ground Despite Disagreements - Putin

Russia does not often agree with Turkey on Syria, but the two countries have always managed to find common ground, just like it happened during a summit on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following his meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russia does not often agree with Turkey on Syria, but the two countries have always managed to find common ground, just like it happened during a summit on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following his meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Moscow.

"We do not always agree with our Turkish partners in our assessments of what is happening in Syria. But every time at critical moments, relying on the achieved high level of bilateral relations, we have been able so far to find common ground on disputable issues and to reach acceptable solutions," Putin said at a joint press conference.