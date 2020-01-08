Russia, Turkey at Talks in Istanbul Spoke for Cessation of Fire in Libya - Cavusoglu

(@imziishan)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at talks in Istanbul called for a ceasefire in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters after the talks on Wednesday.

"They [the presidents of Russia and Turkey] called for cessation of fire in Libya, for a lasting peace in Libya," Cavusoglu said.