UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey At Talks In Istanbul Spoke For Cessation Of Fire In Libya - Cavusoglu

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:40 PM

Russia, Turkey at Talks in Istanbul Spoke for Cessation of Fire in Libya - Cavusoglu

Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at talks in Istanbul called for a ceasefire in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters after the talks on Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at talks in Istanbul called for a ceasefire in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters after the talks on Wednesday.

"They [the presidents of Russia and Turkey] called for cessation of fire in Libya, for a lasting peace in Libya," Cavusoglu said.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Vladimir Putin Istanbul Libya Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan announced amazing price discounts ..

10 minutes ago

No Request Received Yet at UNSC to Address Iran's ..

6 minutes ago

Sui Southern Gas Company saves Rs 500 in separate ..

6 minutes ago

Rights of disabled must be ensured in all spheres ..

6 minutes ago

Iran Not Going to Send Crashed Plane's Flight Data ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court returns petition challenging Electio ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.