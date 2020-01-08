Russia, Turkey At Talks In Istanbul Spoke For Cessation Of Fire In Libya - Cavusoglu
Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at talks in Istanbul called for a ceasefire in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters after the talks on Wednesday
"They [the presidents of Russia and Turkey] called for cessation of fire in Libya, for a lasting peace in Libya," Cavusoglu said.