SARAQIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Russian and Turkish military on Tuesday conducted the tenth joint patrol along the M4 highway in Syria's northern Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The tenth joint Russian-Turkish patrol of the M4 highway's section in the Idlib de-escalation zone linking the cities of Aleppo and Latakia took place on May 12, 2020," the statement said.

According to the statement, seven Russian vehicles participated in the joint patrol, which was also supervised by the Russian Air Force's drones from the air.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, confirmed on March 5 their commitment to the Astana format on Syria, announced a ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone and agreed upon joint patrols of the strategically important M4 highway, connecting Aleppo and Latakia.

The first Russian-Turkish joint patrol took place on March 15. Other joint patrols along the M4 highway were conducted on March 23, April 8, April 15, April 21, April 28, April 30, May 5 and May 7.