Russia-Turkey Ceasefire Deal Protects Turkish Troops, Civilians In Idlib - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:24 PM

The Moscow-Ankara agreement on ceasefire in Syria's northwestern Idlib province protects Turkish soldiers operating there and local civilian population, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020)

On Thursday, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a joint document on the de-escalation of tensions in Syria following a six-hour-long meeting in Moscow.

"The ceasefire agreement that we reached yesterday brings significant benefits [to Ankara] in a number of issues. It [the deal] protects the border of our country from attacks by the Syrian regime and terrorists. [The deal] paves the way for stabilization and normalization in the Idlib region and it protects our military located there, as well as civilians," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

