Russia-Turkey Ceasefire Deal Protects Turkish Troops, Civilians in Idlib - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Moscow-Ankara agreement on ceasefire in Syria's northwestern Idlib province protects Turkish soldiers operating there and local civilian population, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

On Thursday, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a joint document on the de-escalation of tensions in Syria following a six-hour-long meeting in Moscow.

"The ceasefire agreement that we reached yesterday brings significant benefits [to Ankara] in a number of issues. It [the deal] protects the border of our country from attacks by the Syrian regime and terrorists. [The deal] paves the way for stabilization and normalization in the Idlib region and it protects our military located there, as well as civilians," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.