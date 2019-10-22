UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Committed To Astana Format Of Syrian Peace Talks - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Russia, Turkey Committed to Astana Format of Syrian Peace Talks - Lavrov

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reaffirmed their commitment to the Astana talks on the Syrian peace, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after their talks on Tuesday.

"[They agreed] a firm commitment to the Astana format and the political settlement. In this regard, we will actively support the Constitutional Committee, which convenes for the first time next week and which was enabled by the active cooperation of Russia, Turkey and Iran," Lavrov told reporters in Sochi.

