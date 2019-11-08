Russia, Turkey Complete 3rd Joint Patrol in Northeast Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

Russia and Turkey completed the third joint patrol of a new area on the Syrian-Turkish border in northeast Syria, covering a route of 105 kilometers (65 miles), the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia and Turkey completed the third joint patrol of a new area on the Syrian-Turkish border in northeast Syria, covering a route of 105 kilometers (65 miles), the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The third joint patrol of the Russian military police and the Turkish border service completed the joint patrol of a new area of the Syrian-Turkish border in northeastern Syria. The joint patrol... covered a route of 105 kilometers in about four hours and completed its work returning to the starting point," the ministry said.