Russia, Turkey Complete Fourth Joint Patrol In Syria's North - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 05:31 PM

Russia and Turkey have completed their fourth joint patrol in Syria's north-east, at the border with Turkey, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russia and Turkey have completed their fourth joint patrol in Syria's north-east, at the border with Turkey, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The fourth joint patrol of the Russian military police and the Turkish border service has completed joint patrolling of a new area at the Syrian-Turkish border in Syria's north-east.

The joint patrol, which started from the crossing point in the settlement of Sheyrek, has completed an almost 80-kilometer [49-mile] route in around two hours, and has completed its work, having returned to the starting point," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Around 50 servicemen, driving armored vehicles, took part in the operation, supervised by Russia's Orlan-10 drone.

The patrol was conducted within the memorandum on stabilizing the situation in Syria's north-east in light of Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish militia, signed on October 22.

