Russia, Turkey Complete Second Round Of Talks On Situation In Syria's Idlib - Ankara

Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:22 PM

Russia and Turkey have completed the second round of talks on the situation in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, a representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russia and Turkey have completed the second round of talks on the situation in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, a representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The first round of talks, held in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Saturday, ran for three hours and was dedicated to discussions on advancing the political process in Syria. The delegations included diplomatic, military and intelligence representatives.

"Today's negotiations have ended," the representative said, without providing details on the results of the discussion.

The situation in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones created in Syria by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the guarantors of the ceasefire in the country, deteriorated last week after the Turkish forces came under attack by Syrian troops. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the attack killed five Turkish military officers and a civilian staffer. As a result, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to take retaliatory measures if Syria's armed forces failed to stop their operation in the de-escalation zone and withdraw from the areas close to Turkey's observation posts by the end of February.

