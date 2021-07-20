ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia and Turkey are completing their consultations on the contract for the delivery of the second batch of Russia's S-400 air defense systems, a financial model was formed, Alexander Mikheev, the director of Russia's state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Tuesday.

"Final consultations are being held, a financial model was formed, a program of technological cooperation in this project was formed, so we expect to complete this project in the coming months," Mikheev told reporters at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.

