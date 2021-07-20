UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey Completing Consultations On S-400 Contract - Russia's Arms Export Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Russia, Turkey Completing Consultations on S-400 Contract - Russia's Arms Export Agency

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia and Turkey are completing their consultations on the contract for the delivery of the second batch of Russia's S-400 air defense systems, a financial model was formed, Alexander Mikheev, the director of Russia's state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Tuesday.

"Final consultations are being held, a financial model was formed, a program of technological cooperation in this project was formed, so we expect to complete this project in the coming months," Mikheev told reporters at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.

Sputnik is an official media partner of MAKS, running from July 20-25 in the Moscow region.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey July Media From

Recent Stories

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconc ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Muslim Ummah o ..

6 minutes ago

US says it recognizes, supports Pakistan’s effor ..

7 minutes ago

PM expresses satisfaction over his billion tree ts ..

26 minutes ago

This Eid, Careem launches a new ride for your goat ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 20, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.