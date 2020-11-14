Russia, Turkey Conclude 1st Round of Talks on Nagorno-Karabakh Monitoring Center - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The first round of technical negotiations between Turkish and Russian military delegations over setting up a peace monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh has concluded in Ankara, media reported Saturday.

According to Turkish broadcaster NTV, another round of talks is set to begin in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Moscow and Ankara signed a memorandum on the center for monitoring a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The visit of the delegation from Russia was announced by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday.

Cavusoglu also has said that Turkey will hold talks with Azerbaijan to decide on the location of the joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center.

The six-week conflict between Yerevan and Baku over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh area ended after both sides agreed to the ceasefire on Tuesday, which resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh. The deal envisions the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Turkish officials, including Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, have said that Turkish troops will join the Russian peacekeeping mission, while Moscow said that Ankara's role will be limited to the joint center for monitoring which will be located on the territory of Azerbaijan.