Russia, Turkey Conduct 8th Joint Patrolling In Syria's Idlib - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russian and Turkish troops on Tuesday conducted the eighth joint patrol along the M4 highway in Syria's northern Idlib de-escalation zone and the route length was increased twofold, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in a statement on Tuesday

SARAQIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Russian and Turkish troops on Tuesday conducted the eighth joint patrol along the M4 highway in Syria's northern Idlib de-escalation zone and the route length was increased twofold, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the agreements reached between the Russian and Turkish presidents on March 5, 2020 in Moscow, the eighth joint Russian-Turkish patrol of a section of the M4 highway in the Idlib de-escalation zone linking the cities of Aleppo and Latakia took place on May 5.

The length of the route was increased twofold compared to previous patrols," the statement said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, confirmed on March 5 their commitment to the Astana format on Syria, announced a ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone and agreed upon joint patrols of the strategically important M4 highway, connecting Aleppo and Latakia.

The first Russian-Turkish joint patrol took place on March 15. Other joint patrols along the M4 highway were conducted on March 23, April 8, April 15, April 21, April 28 and April 30.

