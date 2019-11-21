UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Conduct Joint Patrol In Syrian Province Of Al-Hasakah - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russia and Turkey have conducted a joint patrol in Syria's northeastern al-Hasakah province, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"The joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place... in the al-Hasakah province.

The convoy's safety was ensured by the helicopters of the Russian aerospace defense forces," Borenkov said.

He added that the Russian military police continued patrolling cities across the Aleppo and Raqqa provinces.

The patrols are part of last month's pact between Russia and Turkey that designated areas for Russian patrol missions outside of the Turkish-held "safe" border zone that Ankara wanted to be cleared of Kurdish fighters, considered by Turkey as terrorists, to move in refugees.

