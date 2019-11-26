Russia, Turkey Conduct Joint Patrol in Syrian Al-Hasakah Province - Reconciliation Center

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russia and Turkey have conducted a joint patrol in Syria's northeastern al-Hasakah province, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said during a briefing on Monday.

"The joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place along the Deirun Aga-Delavi Kara route in the province of al-Hasakah.

The column was undercover by helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces," Borenkov pointed out.

Moreover, the Russian military police continue patrolling Syria's provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa, the Reconciliation Center head said.

The patrols are part of last month's pact between Russia and Turkey that designated areas for Russian patrol missions outside of the Turkish-held "safe" border zone that Ankara wanted to be cleared of Kurdish fighters, considered by Turkey as terrorists, to move in refugees.