MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russia and Turkey conducted the 94th joint patrol in the Syrian province of Hasakah, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The 94th joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place in Hasakah province on the route from Sheirek to Kasr and back," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

"Russian military police units continued patrols in the Manbij district of Aleppo province from Ajami along two routes in the direction of Manbij and Avsharia," he said.