UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey Conduct Joint Patrols In Syria's Hasakah Province - Reconciliation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:40 AM

Russia, Turkey Conduct Joint Patrols in Syria's Hasakah Province - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russia and Turkey conducted the 94th joint patrol in the Syrian province of Hasakah, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The 94th joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place in Hasakah province on the route from Sheirek to Kasr and back," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

"Russian military police units continued patrols in the Manbij district of Aleppo province from Ajami along two routes in the direction of Manbij and Avsharia," he said.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Manbij Aleppo From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

4 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

3 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

3 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.