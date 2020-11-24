UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Conduct Joint Patrols In Syria's Aleppo Province - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:40 AM

Russia, Turkey Conduct Joint Patrols in Syria's Aleppo Province - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia and Turkey conducted joint patrols in the Syrian province of Aleppo for the 110th time, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The 110th joint Russian-Turkish patrols took place in the Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said Russian military police units had continued patrols in the Manbij area of Aleppo province.

More Stories From World

