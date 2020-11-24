MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia and Turkey conducted joint patrols in the Syrian province of Aleppo for the 110th time, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The 110th joint Russian-Turkish patrols took place in the Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said Russian military police units had continued patrols in the Manbij area of Aleppo province.